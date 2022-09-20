Advertisement
Important step made in efforts to gain UNESCO World Heritage Status for Valentia

Sep 20, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
An important step has been made in efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for Valentia Island.

The 19th century construction of the transatlantic cable between Valentia and Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, Canada was ground-breaking in the history of global communications.

On a visit to Valentia, the Minister of Tourism for Newfoundland and Labrador signed a memorandum of understanding with Irish representatives including Kerry County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council John Francis Flynn said the signing is an important milestone in Valentia and Heart’s Content’s joint journey towards World Heritage recognition.

Minister Steve Crocker who represented the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is confident they will secure world heritage status.

