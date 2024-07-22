There were impassioned calls for more to be done to hold social media companies accountable for content published on their platforms.

Councillor in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Charlie Farrelly brought a proposal asking Kerry County Council to write to An Taoiseach and the Minister for Communications requesting that laws be enacted to hold social media platform owners responsible for the material on their sites.

He told the council chamber that he and some of his re-elected colleagues were subjected to "terrible, terrible online abuse" during the local elections.

He said lies were told.

He commended Deputy Michael Healy Rae for raising the matter in the Dáil.

Cllr Farrelly said some of the content is "shocking beyond words" and warned that those running in the General Election be prepared.

He said that before one can make a complaint to Coimisiún na Meán, you must first raise it with the social media platform.

He said it is totally impossible for ordinary people for do this and asked the government to legislate to hold these companies responsible.