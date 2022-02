A decade-long recruitment crisis and long-term underfunding were key factors that led to wrongdoings in the CAMHS services in South Kerry.

That's according to the Irish Medical Organisation, which will tell an Oireachtas Committee shortly that almost one third of consultant psychiatry posts are unfilled or filled on a temporary basis.

The IMO will be calling for greater investment in mental health services in Ireland, which it says lags significantly behind other countries.