IDA engaging with new owner of former BorgWarner facility

IDA Ireland says it is engaging with the new owner of the former BorgWarner facility in Tralee.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Radio Kerry News that the sale of the BorgWarner Tralee facility has been completed; it's understood a private developer has bought the site.

BorgWarner, which makes air heaters for the automotive industry, announced in July 2020 that it would close the Monavalley facility in the middle of this year, with the loss of 200 jobs.

IDA Ireland says it was informed that the sale of the facility has been completed.

The state agency says it is now engaging with the new owner of the facility and their agents to explore additional opportunities to market the facility.

IDA says the availability of a skilled workforce from the former manufacturing facility together with the presence of Munster Technological University (MTU) and Kerry ETB Training Centre further adds to the attractiveness of Tralee as a location for investment.

IDA says it remains committed to bring jobs and investment to Tralee, Kerry and the South-West region and is planning to deliver a new advanced building solution in Tralee, which will provide additional property options for potential investors.

There are 17 IDA Ireland client companies employing 2,153 staff in Kerry.