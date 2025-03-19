IBTS appeals for blood donors at Castleisland clinics

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people to attend an upcoming clinic in Castleisland.

A spokesperson for the service said bookings to donate are always slow after St Patrick’s weekend.

A tend showing exceptionally high demand for blood supplies last year appears to be continuing this year.

Advertisement

As well as their usual donors, the IBTS is looking for new donors, younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and in particular, donors of African heritage.

The clinic will run at the Castleisland Community Centre today and tomorrow (19th and 20th April) between 4.50 and 8.10pm.

65% of all blood collected is used to support Irish cancer patients.

Advertisement

All former UK residents are now eligible to donate blood.

Phone 1800 222 111 to make an appointment.