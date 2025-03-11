€1.5 million in funding allocated for community centres across Kerry

€1.5 million in funding has been allocated for community centres across Kerry.

It’s part of a more than €26 million funding announcement under the Community Centre Investment Fund.

It has been welcomed by Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley, Deputy Michael Cahill and Fine Gael senator Mike Kennelly.

Advertisement

This funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.

€1.5 million has been allocated for Kerry which will see enhancement and refurbishment works carried out on 19 community centres across the county.

These works will include lighting and heating upgrades, the installation of solar panels, wall insulation and new toilets.

Advertisement

The funding allocations for Kerry:

Abbeydorney parish hall is to receive €48,000 to fund the installation of new doors windows, solar PV system and to upgrade the plumbing and heating system.

Austin Stacks GAA community clubhouse is getting €32,000 to fund the upgrade of a multi-purpose community room with new flooring, heating and furniture, an upgraded accessible toilet lift and lighting.

Advertisement

Ballyheigue Community Centre is getting over €80,000 to fund a gym roof replacement, solar panel installation and a refurbishment of the sports hall floor.

Barraduff community centre will receive €46,000 to fund an upgrade including solar panels.

Brosna community sports hall is to get €100,000 to fund energy efficient heating, improved insulation and upgraded toilets.

Advertisement

Caherciveen social services Community Centre has been allocated €100,000 to fund the renovation of the upstairs of the building.

Castleisland community centre is getting €58,000 to fund solar panels and windows.

Glenflesk St Agatha GAA club and community centre will get €100,000 to fund the renovations in the centre.

Advertisement

Killorglin community centre will receive around €82,000 to fund essential maintenance and refurbishment works.

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service has been allocated around €99,000 to fund new efficient boilers, solar panels and new doors in the Killarney Centre.

Knocknagoshel community centre is getting €78,000 to fund the repair of the roof and the insulation of the building.

Listry Community Centre will get €72,000 to fund the upgrading of the fire alarm system, the installation of solar panels and LED lightings, the insulation of the external gable and the upgrade of the kitchen.

Rahoonane Community Centre is getting €90,000 to fund the internal realignment of the ground floor into a single level accessible unit.

Spa GAA club community centre to get over €81,000 to fund the repair of the roof, the refurbishment of the flooring, the replacement of the heating, the upgrade the lighting and the fire doors.

St Senan’s parish hall is getting €60,000 to fund the upgrade of all internal doors, the replacement of the ceiling and a new fire alarm system.

Tuosist community hall has been allocated €100,000 to fund the renovation of its bathroom, the installation of showers and flooring, tiling, doors and interior finishes.

Annascaul Sports Centre will get €87,000 to fund the replacement of exterior fire doors and gutters, roof repairs, installation and new kitchen, LED lights, solar panels and PV panels.

Kilmoyley Community Centre is to receive €90,000 to fund the installation of solar panels, heat pump and LED lighting.

Ballybunion community centre will get €100,000 to fund the replacement of the wood floors and install larger windows.