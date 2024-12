Online videos and images show a humpback whale on the Shannon Estuary in recent days.

On Thursday, passengers on Shannon Ferries witnessed the mammal near Tarbert and the animal was also seen by people on Tarbert Pier.

It's believed to be the same humpback whale that was seen on the Shannon Estuary earlier this month.

Chief executive officer of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, Dr Simon Berrow says the group are out today in search of the whale.