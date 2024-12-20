HSE urges people to get vaccinated to avoid spending peak flu season in hospital

The HSE South West is urging people to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines to help stem the surge in respiratory patients presenting in hospitals.

Kerry is seeing an increase in flu, Covid-19 and RSV circulating in the community, with a doubling of influenza and RSV cases noted over a one-week period.

Healthcare workers across Kerry are preparing for a further significant increase in these illnesses over the coming days and weeks.

Emergency Departments in Kerry and Cork are currently experiencing significant increases in people presenting with COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

UHK general manager Mary Fitzgerald says the hospital is preparing for the peak flu and COVID season: