Advertisement
News

HSE urges people to get vaccinated to avoid spending peak flu season in hospital

Dec 20, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
HSE urges people to get vaccinated to avoid spending peak flu season in hospital
Share this article

The HSE South West is urging people to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines to help stem the surge in respiratory patients presenting in hospitals.

Kerry is seeing an increase in flu, Covid-19 and RSV circulating in the community, with a doubling of influenza and RSV cases noted over a one-week period.

Healthcare workers across Kerry are preparing for a further significant increase in these illnesses over the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement

Emergency Departments in Kerry and Cork are currently experiencing significant increases in people presenting with COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

UHK general manager Mary Fitzgerald says the hospital is preparing for the peak flu and COVID season:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man sentenced to three months in prison in relation to Tralee library assaults and disorder
Advertisement
Over €17,000 raised for St Vincent de Paul Kerry during Christmas Jumper Day
Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Man sentenced to three months in prison in relation to Tralee library assaults and disorder
City defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks
Irish trio secure tour cards
Councillor says appointment of consultant for Listowel flooding report a positive step
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus