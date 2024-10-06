Advertisement
Oct 6, 2024 15:21 By radiokerrynews
HSE urge people in Kerry to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 this winter
People in Kerry are being urged to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the flu and Covid-19 this year.

The HSE South West’s Winter Vaccination campaign has begun with the rollout of free jabs, both of which can be given at the same time and are available from participation GPs and pharmacies across the county.

Everyone aged 60 years and older, people with long-term health conditions and pregnant women are all encouraged to make an appointment now.

The children flu nasal spray is also available from participating GPs and pharmacies, and in schools for all children aged 2 to 17 years of age.

HSE vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities, including nursing homes and housebound patients.

