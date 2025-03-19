HSE South West praises efforts to reduce numbers waiting to be admitted to UHK over long weekend

The HSE South West has thanked people in Kerry for helping reduce the number of patients waiting to be admitted to hospital over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend.

In advance of the bank holiday, the HSE South West issued an appeal in Kerry, asking the public to consider all urgent care options available to them.

This was in a bid to reduce waiting times in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department, which the hospital group says it often busier around bank holiday weekends.

Advertisement

HSE South West, which is responsible for delivering all health and social care services across Cork and Kerry, says there was a 52% reduction in patients on a trolley in the emergency departments last weekend, compared to the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend last year.

There was also a 45% reduction in the number of patients on an emergency department trolleys last weekend, compared with the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend in February.

The HSE South West has thanked the public and its staff for ensuring high-quality care was delivered in Kerry over the long weekend.

Advertisement

Regional Executive Officer of HSE South West, Dr Andy Phillips says while it’s not acceptable that any patient is waiting on a trolley to be admitted to a hospital, he says it is important to acknowledge the progress made last weekend.

Dr Philips thanked the public and hospital staff for their efforts to ensure urgent healthcare could be provided to those most in need during the long weekend.