HSE says illness among teenagers in north Kerry likely caused by virus

The HSE says an outbreak of a gastroenteritis-type illness among teenagers in north Kerry was most likely caused by a virus.

A HSE Outbreak Control Team launched the investigation last week after numerous young people fell ill having attended discos in Listowel.

A representative of the HSE has told Radio Kerry gastrointestinal outbreak investigations are commonly undertaken.

The investigation into this outbreak is now nearing completion, with the most likely cause being a viral infection involving person-to-person spread.

HSE South West Public Health says there is no further need for parents to contact them.