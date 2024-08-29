Advertisement
News

HSE launch investigation after reported gastroenteritis outbreak among Kerry teens

Aug 29, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
HSE launch investigation after reported gastroenteritis outbreak among Kerry teens
Share this article

A HSE Outbreak Control Team has launch an investigating into a number of teenage cases of a gastroenteritis-type illness in North Kerry.

The HSE National Environmental Health Service and the HSE Cork and Kerry's Department of Public Health were notified after several young people fell ill.

The teenagers had recently attended discos in Listowel, but the cause of the illness is not yet known.

Advertisement

The Health Service Executive is asking the parents of any teenager who experienced symptoms to contact HSE South West Public Health (Cork and Kerry) on 021 492 7601.

It's advising parents first to contact their GP if their child is feeling unwell.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council investigating number of serious dumping cases around Kerry
Advertisement
HSE notified of cases involving Kerry teenagers with "a gastroenteritis-type illness"
Drugs including heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth over €15,000 seized in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

HSE notified of cases involving Kerry teenagers with "a gastroenteritis-type illness"
Minister for Transport receives heavy criticism at today's special Killarney MD meeting
Kerry property expert says government needs to do more to get downsize properties on the market
No patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus