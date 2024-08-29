A HSE Outbreak Control Team has launch an investigating into a number of teenage cases of a gastroenteritis-type illness in North Kerry.

The HSE National Environmental Health Service and the HSE Cork and Kerry's Department of Public Health were notified after several young people fell ill.

The teenagers had recently attended discos in Listowel, but the cause of the illness is not yet known.

The Health Service Executive is asking the parents of any teenager who experienced symptoms to contact HSE South West Public Health (Cork and Kerry) on 021 492 7601.

It's advising parents first to contact their GP if their child is feeling unwell.

The investigation is ongoing.