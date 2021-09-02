HSE reviewing COVID vaccination centre locations

The HSE says a review of where COVID vaccinations are administered in Kerry in the future is well underway.

Following a query from Radio Kerry, the executive wouldn't confirm speculation of a possible move of the Tralee centre from Kerry Sports Academy to the former BorgWarner building.

The HSE says the current phase of the vaccination programme will draw to a close in the coming months as the vast majority of the population will be fully vaccinated.

It says at that stage vaccination will have been made available to anyone who wishes to attend a vaccination centre.

Currently, there are two vaccination centres in Kerry at the Kerry Sports Academy on the Dromtacker campus of the Munster Technological University and at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The executive says the response to the vaccine roll out in Kerry has been incredible and says in relation to Tralee it is grateful to MTU for the use of the Kerry Sports Academy which continues to operate as a vaccination centre by appointment.

A walk-in clinic is taking place at the Tralee centre today from 4 to 8pm.

The HSE says planning work is well underway for the next phase of the vaccination programme, locally and nationally, which includes a review of vaccination centre locations.

However, it added that it can't confirm any decision in relation to any particular location at this point in time.