HSE nursing homes in Kerry received 64% more funding than private homes in January

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) says the imbalance of funding for nursing homes under the Fair Deal is state discrimination.

Figures released in January, shows HSE Nursing homes in Kerry received 64% more funding than private and voluntary nursing homes under the scheme.

According to the figures, in January this year, the average fee payable in Kerry per resident in a HSE nursing home was €1639; compared to €955 per individual in private homes.

This represents an almost 9% rise in funding for HSE homes and just over 4% of an increase for private homes in the county, compared to the same period last year.

NHI CEO, Tadgh Daly, the inequality under Fair Deal, will lead to further closures of facilities if it continues.