News

HSE notified of cases involving Kerry teenagers with "a gastroenteritis-type illness"

Aug 29, 2024 16:22 By radiokerrynews
The HSE says it's been notified of a number of cases involving Kerry teenagers who report having a gastroenteritis-type illness.

It's understood the teenagers had recently attended discos in the Listowel area.

A HSE outbreak control team has been convened and is investigating.

The cause of the illness is not known at this stage.

An investigation is ongoing.

If any teenager who attended these social events is unwell, parents are advised to first contact their GP.

The parents of any teenager who has had symptoms are asked to contact HSE on 021 4927601 during office hours.

