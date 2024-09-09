The HSE has launched the Get up! Get dressed! Get moving! campaign to improve patient outcomes after a hospital stay.

The executive says bed rest, especially for those over 80 years of age, can lead to significant muscle loss, increasing the likelihood of infections, mobility loss, and lost independence.

The campaign is encouraging healthcare staff and families to support patients to keep active, even while still in hospital, to promote independence and faster recovery.

Consultant Geriatrician at University Hospital Kerry, Dr. Mary Buckley says it's essential to help patients include movement in their daily routines.