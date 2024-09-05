Advertisement
35% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during August

Sep 5, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
35% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during August
There was a 35% decrease in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in August, compared to the same month last year.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show over 200 patients were waiting on trolleys in UHK during the month.

Nationally, 7,838 patients, including 65 children, were admitted to hospital without a bed during August.

Of these, 203 were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry throughout last month.

That’s a decrease of 35% when compared to the previous year (2023), when 314 people were waiting for a bed at UHK during the month of August.

The figure stood at 343 in 2022, while there were 327 people without a bed in 2021 and a further 208 people waited on trolleys in UHK during August of 2020.

Back in 2008 and 2009, there were just nine patients were waiting on trolleys in UHK throughout August.

