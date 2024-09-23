Advertisement
HSE implements safeguards to protect those at Ocean View Nursing Home

Sep 23, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
HSE implements safeguards to protect those at Ocean View Nursing Home
The Health Service Executive has agreed to a number of actions to ensure the welfare and safety of the residents, families and staff at Aperee Camp Ocean View Nursing Home.

The HSE took temporary responsibility for running the home on the 11th September, after HIQA de-registered it due to non-compliance with regulations.

Junior Minister for Older People, Mary Butler met with senior HSE leaders from the South West Health Region, including the Regional Executive Officer to discuss developments at Ocean View.

It was agreed at the meeting immediately to contact the Chief Fire Officer for a fire safety inspection and recommendations, to continue to care for and support residents and families during the interim period, and to communicate appropriately with residents, families, media and political representatives.

The HSE does not own Ocean View and the Department of Health says if private investors are interested in the nursing home, every effort will be made to facilitate them.

It has also offered Ocean View staff employment opportunities at public facilities in the region.

Meanwhile, staff will continue to be paid during the transitional period.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the department says some residents have already identified alternative nursing home accommodation, and they are being supported.

