HSE experts offer advice to people unsure if they should attend UHK’s ED

HSE experts from across Kerry and Cork have created a series of videos to share advice for staying well this winter.

There’s been an increase in hospitalisations for people with the flu and COVID-19 recently, with further surges expected.

This time of year is also a very busy time for emergency departments and the HSE is asking people to take precautionary measures, like getting vaccinated, to help them stay well.

Assistant director of nursing at University Hospital Kerry, Mairead O'Sullivan has this advice for whose unsure if they need to visit the ED:

A video on how to look after yourself if you feel unwell can he seen here and advice on getting vaccinations can be watched here, and if you want to know when to seek medical attention for your child you can get advice here.