HSE confirms West Kerry residential service will remain open at new location

Jan 29, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
HSE confirms West Kerry residential service will remain open at new location
The HSE says a West Kerry residential service will remain open but residents will be moving to another location in the area.

The HSE funds Camphill Communities of Ireland to provide a residential service for people with disabilities in Dingle.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says Camphill residents will be moved from its current congregated setting to houses in Dingle town.

In a letter to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly the HSE confirmed that meetings are scheduled with service users and their families to discuss and assess the suitability of new community housing for each individual resident.

The meetings are due to take place over the coming weeks and the HSE says they’ll be completed before the end of February; the HSE says a further family meeting will then be offered to those directly involved in the move.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the HSE confirmed it has no intention to close the Camphill Dingle residential service.

However, it explains it is planned that Camphill residents will move from the current congregated setting, which is located in a rural area outside Dingle town, to houses located in the town.

The HSE says this will ensure that people are living in a community location that supports their individual needs; it says it’ll also provide opportunities for community integration, which aligns with national policy.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare head of disability services, Angela O'Neill says this is a wonderful opportunity for the residents, stating the independence, privacy and community integration it affords is priceless.

She says the community living model benefits everyone involved and says residents will be supported as they move into their new homes.

