HSE confirms opening tomorrow of appointment-only Killarney PCR test centre

The HSE has confirmed that a PCR test centre in Killarney will open tomorrow (Wednesday).

The pop-up centre will be in St Mary's Parish Hall and will operate by appointment only.

It's a walk-in test centre only - there is no drive through in the Killarney facility in contrast to Tralee's PCR centre, where tests are carried out in cars.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says there is parking in the Killarney Town Council car park which is beside St Mary's Parish Hall.

The pop-up centre in Killarney has been set up to address the backlog of people waiting for PCR tests.

The HSE is also offering some people in Kerry appointments at PCR test centres in Cork.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says while it understands it's not ideal for people to travel longer distances, its priority is to get PCR appointments as soon as possible.

It says thanks to the National Ambulance Service, it's in a position to offer additional PCR test appointments in Killarney.

The HSE says if people are not going to attend a scheduled appointment for a COVID-19 test, they should click on the link in the text message containing their appointment details. It's also asking anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to remain at home while waiting for a test or a test result.