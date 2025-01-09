HSE appointments in Kerry to resume in-full tomorrow

HSE appointments in Kerry resume in-full tomorrow (Friday, 10th January 2025), following the end of Met Éireann's yellow weather warning for Kerry at noon Friday.

The HSE cancelled all non-urgent outpatient appointments and other clinical appointments in Kerry between Monday and today.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says all HSE services, community facilities and appointments scheduled in Kerry tomorrow will go ahead as planned.

Nevertheless, they are appealing to patients not to travel, unless it is absolutely safe to do so.

The executive says anyone who is unable to attend, due to unsafe conditions, should reschedule via the contact details provided in their appointment letter or by their local team.

The HSE has said patients won't lose their appointments if they need to stay away due to travel risks.

HSE South West Regional Executive Officer Dr Andy Phillips says "The unwavering commitment of our staff has been highlighted over the past number of days. As a result of their hard work we are now able to fully resume all non-urgent and outpatient services across Kerry. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the Defence Forces, as well as the community and voluntary organisations, whose remarkable efforts have ensured the safety and well-being of our communities.

"While our services will return to normal tomorrow, I urge everyone to exercise caution when travelling to their appointments. Please do not take unnecessary risks in adverse conditions. If you are unable to attend your appointment, please do reach out to us soon as possible, and we will arrange a new appointment for you. Our top priority is to ensure our communities are safe and healthy."

He added, “Slips and falls in the icy conditions are also a huge concern. People are falling while de-icing the car, letting the dog out, or bringing in shopping. Please take extra care, but if you need non-urgent medical attention, you will be seen faster at a Minor Injury Unit as our Emergency Departments are under severe pressure at the moment. Your GP may also refer you to our Urgent Virtual Care service (UVC) with Cork University Hospital, this is a fantastic new service that can help avoid a visit to the Emergency Department. With the UVC GPs and Paramedics can consult directly by phone or by video call with a senior medical decision maker in Emergency Medicine or Geriatric Medicine”.

The HSE is also reminding the public of healthcare options for illness and treatment.

It says that knowing the right care option will help you get treated faster and ease pressure on the healthcare system.

It also says vaccines remain available for target groups.

Treatment Options

Self-Care Keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet for colds, sore throats, and other minor ailments. Pharmacy Visit your local pharmacy for advice on common minor illnesses like colds or sore throats. GP Surgery Schedule an appointment with your GP for general health concerns or non-urgent issues. Local Injury Units Suitable for treating minor injuries, burns, and fractures.

Conditions treated include: Broken bones (from knees to toes or collarbone to fingertips). Minor facial injuries (oral, dental, or nasal). Minor burns and scalds. Cuts, grazes, wounds, bites, and scalp lacerations. Small abscesses, boils, splinters, or fish hooks. Objects stuck in eyes, ears, or nose. Minor head injuries (conscious patients without loss of consciousness or vomiting).

Visit hse.ie/injuryunits for locations and age limits. Out-of-Hours GP If your GP is closed, contact SouthDoc at 0818 355 999 for urgent care. Urgent Virtual Care (UVC) Referral-only telehealth service operated by Cork University Hospital.

GPs and paramedics can consult with senior decision-makers via phone or video for emergency or geriatric medicine.

Reduces the need for Emergency Department (ED) visits. Emergency Departments (EDs) For emergencies and serious conditions only (e.g., life-threatening illnesses).

Note: Less severe issues may face longer wait times at EDs. Emergency Numbers Dial 999 or 112 for immediate emergency assistance.

Vaccination Services