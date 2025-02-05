The HSE is advising people to only attend University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department in urgent cases.

The HSE South West is warning the public that UHK’s emergency department is currently experiencing very high levels of activity, due to ongoing illness rates related to winter viruses.

The HSE South West is asking the public in Kerry to consider all care options, including GPs, pharmacists and SouthDoc out-of-hours services, before attending the ED.

Advertisement

The HSE says when there is a large volume of ED attendances, patients are prioritised in terms of clinical need and wait times for non-urgent care can be lengthy.

The health body says your own GP can also access urgent virtual care (UVC), which is a new regional telehealth service that allows GPs and paramedics to consult directly by phone or by video call with a senior medical decision-maker in emergency or geriatric medicine.

HSE Area Manager for Kerry Julie O'Neill says while there’s been a dip in the numbers of COVID-19 and flu from the January peak, there are still high levels of respiratory illness circulating and impacting University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

She says anyone who believes they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should come to UHK's ED.

Ms O’Neill says they must take care of the sickest people first, so she’s urging people to ask themselves if they really need to attend the emergency department or if other alternative pathways to care could help them.

The HSE says it’s important to know your options if you need medical treatment:

Advertisement