House where Bishop Casey conducted affair sells for 1.48 million

An 18th century luxury home in West Kerry which gained notoriety as the setting for one of Ireland's most shocking affairs, has sold for 1.48 million Euro.

Red Cliff House at Inch, where disgraced Bishop Eamon Casey famously entertained American Annie Murphy, had been on the market since last year with an original asking price of 1.65 million.

According to the Irish Independent, the seven-bedroom house was the sole property in Kerry to make more than one million Euro in the past 12 weeks, as property prices nationwide continue to soar.

Red Cliff House was once the home of Lord Ventry's land agents the Hicksons, and was more recently used as a holiday retreat for Bishops in the 1970s and 1980s.

It made headlines in the 1990s when Ms Murphy revealed that her affair with the then Bishop of Galway, Eamon Casey, was partly conducted at the scenic Kerry location.

The sale was handled by Southeby International Realty.