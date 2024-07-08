Advertisement
House prices in Kerry expected to increase by six per cent this year

Jul 8, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
House prices in Kerry are likely to rise by about six per cent overall this year.

That’s according to Joanne Geary, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, which today released its property price report for the second quarter of the year.

The property website logged 313 properties for sale in Kerry at the end of June, an increase of 12%.

Asking prices in Kerry rose by €14,000 across the second quarter of the year, with the most common house price now just below a quarter of a million euro.

Joanne Geary says that although housing supply is increasing, it’s still not enough to meet demand.

