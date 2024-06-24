Advertisement
House prices in Kerry 9% higher than year ago

Jun 24, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
House prices in Kerry 9% higher than year ago
House prices in Kerry during the second quarter of 2024 were 9% higher than a year ago.

That's according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today.

Nationally, housing prices rose by an average of 3.8% in the second quarter of 2024.

The number of second-hand homes available to buy nationwide on 1st June was just over 11,350, down 18% year-on-year.

Across Munster, supply down 20%.

The average price of a second-hand home in Kerry now stands at €287,560.

This is an increase of 6% in the past quarter, 8.5% year-on-year, and an increase of 50.5% since pre-covid times.

The Daft.ie Snapshot of Asking Prices found the average for a 1 bed apartment in Kerry was €103,000.

Sellers in Kerry were asking an average of €134,000 for a 2 bed terraced house, and €189,000 for a 3 bed semi-d.

The largest jumps in asking prices in Kerry was for 4 bed bungalows, which increased by 6.5% to an average of €347,000, and for 5 bed detached houses which jumped up 13.8% to an average of €384,000.

