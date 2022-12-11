Hoteliers write open letter to Kerry TDs regarding rising tourism VAT rates

Local hoteliers have written an open letter to Kerry TDs.

This was a reaction to a decision to increase the tourism VAT rate from 9% to 13.5% at the end of February.

In the letter, chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Bernadette Randles, cites the energy crisis and economic uncertainty as reasons to retain the lower rate.

She argues that raising the VAT rate now would damage Ireland’s competitive tourism industry and add to inflation.

The letter urged Kerry TDs to support the appeal to the Government to retain the 9% VAT rate.