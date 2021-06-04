Hotel recruitment event seeking to fill vacancies in Kerry hospitality sector

A hotel recruitment event is taking place to fill a large number of vacancies in the sector in Kerry.

Employment liaison officer with South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) Joanne Griffin is organising the event.

It’s taking place virtually this year and each candidate will be given a specific date to take part, once they’ve registered.

Joanne Griffin will work with and prepare all candidates for the interview process.

Ms Griffin says there are a lot of vacancies to be filled in Kerry and is encouraging anyone interested to register:

To register contact Joanne Griffin on 087 615 2660 or at [email protected].