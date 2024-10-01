Hospitality businesses disappointed 9% VAT rate not reinstated

Hospitality businesses are disappointed the government has chosen not the reinstate the 9% VAT rate.

Industry groups have been calling for the covid-time rate to be reintroduced since a 13.5% rate came back into effect in August 2024.

The 9% VAT rate for gas and electricity has been extended for another 6 months to 30 April as part of the government’s cost of living package

The thresholds at which businesses must register to collect VAT on the goods and services they sell have been raised as a further small business support.

Owner of Seán Taaffe Hair & Beauty, Seán Taffee says hairdressers and hospitality businesses wanted the VAT reduction: