Advertisement
News

Hopes stay on works in South Kerry Greenway case will be lifted today

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Hopes stay on works in South Kerry Greenway case will be lifted today Hopes stay on works in South Kerry Greenway case will be lifted today
Share this article

The Minister who originally sanctioned funding for the South Kerry Greenway believes a stay on works will be lifted today.

Alan Kelly, who’s leader of the Labour Party, was Minister for the Environment in 2014, when he gave the go ahead for the project.

It’s been delayed by objections, but last Friday, the High Court refused permission to appeal the dismissal of two legal challenges relating to the greenway.

Advertisement

The case is due before the High Court again today, to deal with an issue regarding a stay on works, which Deputy Alan Kelly believes will be lifted.

He’s also been in contact with the current Minister for Environment, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, asking when works will start on the South Kerry Greenway.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus