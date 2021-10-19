Hopes stay on works in South Kerry Greenway case will be lifted today

The Minister who originally sanctioned funding for the South Kerry Greenway believes a stay on works will be lifted today.

Alan Kelly, who’s leader of the Labour Party, was Minister for the Environment in 2014, when he gave the go ahead for the project.

It’s been delayed by objections, but last Friday, the High Court refused permission to appeal the dismissal of two legal challenges relating to the greenway.

Advertisement

The case is due before the High Court again today, to deal with an issue regarding a stay on works, which Deputy Alan Kelly believes will be lifted.

He’s also been in contact with the current Minister for Environment, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, asking when works will start on the South Kerry Greenway.