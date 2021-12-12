Homeowners in Mid Kerry reminded of free service to tackle water wastage

Homeowners in Mid Kerry are being reminded of a free service to tackle water wastage.

Under the Find and Fix programme, Irish Water, after reading domestic water meters, writes to each householder whose domestic meter is recording excessively high flow.

This is to give the homeowner the option of a free inspection by an appointed contractor to investigate the cause.

Kerry County Council says The Find and Fix team is currently working on the Mid Kerry and Central Regional Water Supply Scheme, and it is intended to concentrate work in Killarney later this year.