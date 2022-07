Hollywood actor Will Ferrell is visiting Kerry.

The actor, who is known for playing a wide range of roles in films including ones in Elf, Anchorman and Step Brothers, played a round of golf in Ballybunion yesterday.

The golf club also welcomed some of the world's best golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, last week.

