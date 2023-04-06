Historic monuments in Kerry receive almost €250,000 in funding

Historic monuments in Kerry have been awarded almost €250,000 in funding.

The Community Monuments Fund aims to enable important conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support.

In Kerry, Castleisland Castle will receive almost €100,000 (€97,320).

Killagh Priory will receive over €90,000 and Cill Buaine will receive over €55,0000.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.