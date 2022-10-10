HIQA finds compliance has deteriorated in Listowel residential centre

The Health and Information Quality Authority noted a deterioration in the level of compliance with regulations in a Listowel residential care centre in the last two years.

An unannounced inspection of Listowel Respite Services took place on 3 June this year.

HIQA found the centre non-compliant in four areas on foot of the inspection.

Listowel Respite Services consists of two detached houses in separate rural areas, both within close driving distance to the nearby town.

The centre had six residents at the time of the inspection.

The HIQA inspector met with one of these residents, who seemed content, and staff engaged pleasantly with them.

The two houses were found to be generally well-furnished and homely, but the inspector observed maintenance works were needed in some areas.

Mould and rust were visible in one house, while some hand sanitiser bottles in one house were out of date.

Some residents’ contracts were unclear about fees, and one was unclear about which nights the resident stayed at the centre.

HIQA found the centre to be non-compliant in registration, governance and management, admissions and contract for the provision of services, and risk management procedures.

The centre gave assurances to HIQA that all areas identified for improvement would be addressed.