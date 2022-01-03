Advertisement
Heavy traffic in Ballymullen area of Tralee due to volume of PCR tests

Jan 3, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Heavy traffic in Ballymullen area of Tralee due to volume of PCR tests
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
There is very heavy traffic in Tralee's Ballymullen and Dan Spring road due to the numbers driving to the HSE COVID-19 PCR test centre in Ballymullen Barracks.

Gardaí are asking if motorists are coming from Killarney, instead of turning right to enter the barracks if they could go as far as the roundabout before the Rose Hotel, drive round that and then come back towards Ballymullen Barracks.

They can then enter the test centre by turning left and it will alleviate some of the traffic build up.

Gardaí are in Ballymullen to assist with traffic flow.

