Heated discussions about streaming Kerry County Council meetings

There were heated discussions at the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council about the streaming of meetings.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae proposed a motion that the council begin live streaming or publishing video recording of all public meetings conducted at both full council and municipal district level.

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae of the Kenmare MD brought forward a similar motion concerning the livestreaming of all meetings.

Advertisement

The proposals received unanimous backing but the executive said it would take time to be implemented, which frustrated several of the councillors.

The chamber heard various councils including Sligo, Roscommon and the four Dublin councils already livestream, or record and publish their meetings later.

It is up to elected members of any local authority to choose if they want this.

Advertisement

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said he first proposed this four years ago.

Councillor Niall Kelleher from the Killarney MD said he first proposed it in 2014.

Meetings are regulated according to standing orders; Kerry County Council's standing orders will be presented for approval at the September meeting of the full council.

Advertisement

The council's Data Protection Officer, Christy O'Connor said that a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) must first be carried out before anything can be included in the standing orders, and that this was unlikely to happen before the September meeting.

The council's deputy chief executive, Angela McAllen said the law must be followed and so a DPIA must be conducted; adding this was unlikely to be done in time for the September meeting.

Tralee MD councillor, Deirdre Ferris was confused by the cause of the delay, asking why the AGM was on youtube without needing an DPIA.

Advertisement

She said the transparency of the council is important, adding these are public meeting already and that they don't have "anything to hide"

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said the necessary technology is already in place.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae wondered why " management are so against it" and that councillors already must stand over what they say.