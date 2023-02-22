Health watchdog finds gross overcrowding and staff shortage at UHK

University Hospital Kerry is substantially behind similar-sized hospitals in complying with national standards.

That’s according to the Health Information and Quality Authority, which inspected the hospital on two consecutive days in September last year.

HIQA found gross overcrowding and a significant shortage of medical and nursing staff, in UHK’s emergency department.

UHK was found to have significant deficits in governance and management arrangements, and the systems and processes for complaints and concerns were not as effective as they should be.

The health watchdog said it has escalated its concerns about the hospital to regional and national HSE management to ensure the issues are addressed.

