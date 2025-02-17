Health and Safety Authority investigating death on Ballylongford farm

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation after a man died following an incident on a farm in Ballylongford.

He's been named locally as Garrett Dee from Carrig Island.

The incident occurred last Friday.

Gardaí described the incident as a medical emergency, involving a man in his 60s, and that a file would be prepared for the coroner.

The HSA says it’s aware of the incident and is investigating.

Tributes have been paid online to Mr Dee and condolences expressed to his family.