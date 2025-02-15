Advertisement
Gardaí responded to a medical emergency on North Kerry farm last night

Feb 15, 2025 12:30 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí responded to a medical emergency on North Kerry farm last night
Gardaí responded to a medical emergency at around midnight in Ballylongford.

A man in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.

