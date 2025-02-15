Gardaí responded to a medical emergency on North Kerry farm last night

Gardaí responded to a medical emergency at around midnight in Ballylongford.
A man in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
