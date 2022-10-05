Advertisement
News

Growth in number of people in Kerry using false names to access Codeine products

Oct 5, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Growth in number of people in Kerry using false names to access Codeine products Growth in number of people in Kerry using false names to access Codeine products
Share this article

There's been a notable increase in the number of people in Kerry trying to access painkillers and other prescription drugs, using false names.

Dr Gary Stack, Director of the out-of-hours GP service SouthDoc, says many of those contacting the service are not looking to see a doctor, but trying to get prescriptions for various drugs.

His comments come in the light of an RTE Prime Time investgation into the growing problem of Codeine addiction in Ireland.

Advertisement

Dr Stack says Codeine has its uses as a short-term pain killer, but it become a problem when people take it too frequently or come to rely on it.

He says Kerry is not immune to the growing nationwide problem of Codeine addiction, and Gardaí will be informed:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus