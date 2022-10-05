Growth in number of people in Kerry using false names to access Codeine products

There's been a notable increase in the number of people in Kerry trying to access painkillers and other prescription drugs, using false names.

Dr Gary Stack, Director of the out-of-hours GP service SouthDoc, says many of those contacting the service are not looking to see a doctor, but trying to get prescriptions for various drugs.

His comments come in the light of an RTE Prime Time investgation into the growing problem of Codeine addiction in Ireland.

Advertisement

Dr Stack says Codeine has its uses as a short-term pain killer, but it become a problem when people take it too frequently or come to rely on it.

He says Kerry is not immune to the growing nationwide problem of Codeine addiction, and Gardaí will be informed: