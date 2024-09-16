A group in South Kerry which supports children and young adults with intellectual disabilities has been named the overall winner of this year’s Kerry Community Awards.

Cahersiveen-based Cúnamh Iveragh CLG took the overall prize at last week’s awards ceremony in the Rose Hotel in Tralee.

Cúnamh Iveragh supports young people with intellectual disabilities, and their families, providing care in a comfortable setting while hosting regular meetings with parents and carers.

A special award for Best Community Start-Up was also presented to Phoenix Women’s Shed.

20 groups in total were presented with awards on the night with 10 groups receiving gold awards and 10 receiving silver.

Full list of the winners from the night below, in alphabetical order:

Acard Ltd. Cahersiveen – Silver

Ballyduff Tidy Towns – Silver

Cairdeas Camp – Silver

Cromane Community Council – Gold

Cumann Tithíochta na Dromoda Teo – Gold

Cúnamh Iveragh – Gold & Overall Winners

Dingle Literary CLG – Silver

Glenbeigh CC/Tidy Towns – Silver

Kenmare Community Garden – Gold

Kerry Mental Health Association – Gold

Killorglin Family Resource Centre – Silver

Knocknagoshel Tidy Towns – Gold

Lyreacrompane and District Journal – Silver

Phoenix Women’s Shed – Silver & Best Community Start-Up

Recovery Haven – Gold

St Brendan’s AC – Silver

Sneem Development Co-Op/Sneem Tidy Towns – Silver

The Social Action Group Rathmore – Gold

Tralee Tidy Towns – Gold