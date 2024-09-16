A group in South Kerry which supports children and young adults with intellectual disabilities has been named the overall winner of this year’s Kerry Community Awards.
Cahersiveen-based Cúnamh Iveragh CLG took the overall prize at last week’s awards ceremony in the Rose Hotel in Tralee.
Cúnamh Iveragh supports young people with intellectual disabilities, and their families, providing care in a comfortable setting while hosting regular meetings with parents and carers.
A special award for Best Community Start-Up was also presented to Phoenix Women’s Shed.
20 groups in total were presented with awards on the night with 10 groups receiving gold awards and 10 receiving silver.
Full list of the winners from the night below, in alphabetical order:
Acard Ltd. Cahersiveen – Silver
Ballyduff Tidy Towns – Silver
Cairdeas Camp – Silver
Cromane Community Council – Gold
Cumann Tithíochta na Dromoda Teo – Gold
Cúnamh Iveragh – Gold & Overall Winners
Dingle Literary CLG – Silver
Glenbeigh CC/Tidy Towns – Silver
Kenmare Community Garden – Gold
Kerry Mental Health Association – Gold
Killorglin Family Resource Centre – Silver
Knocknagoshel Tidy Towns – Gold
Lyreacrompane and District Journal – Silver
Phoenix Women’s Shed – Silver & Best Community Start-Up
Recovery Haven – Gold
St Brendan’s AC – Silver
Sneem Development Co-Op/Sneem Tidy Towns – Silver
The Social Action Group Rathmore – Gold
Tralee Tidy Towns – Gold