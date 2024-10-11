Advertisement
Group representing sex workers condemns monitoring of prostitutes in Kerry

Oct 11, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Group representing sex workers condemns monitoring of prostitutes in Kerry
Sex Workers Alliance Ireland logo
A group representing sex workers has condemned the monitoring of prostitutes in Kerry.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland is critical of an anonymous group called Escort Ireland Watch which sent details to the media identifying alleged brothels operating in Tralee and Killarney.

This anonymous group is named because it monitors a website called Escort-Ireland – the site operates outside of Ireland as it’s illegal to advertise sex here.

Radio Kerry and other media outlets received a dossier identifying 11 addresses in Tralee and five in Killarney which have been advertised on the website, Escort-Ireland.

It’s alleged sex workers are operating from these premises.

Gardaí are aware of the alleged activities taking place in these locations.

Spokesperson for Sex Workers Alliance Ireland, Linda Kavanagh said that sex work is supposed to be decriminalised in Ireland and that the reports from Escort Ireland Watch showed no evidence that exploitation was occurring.

It’s not illegal to sell sexual services in this country but it is against the law to buy or to offer to buy sexual services.

Ms Kavanagh said these actions can jeopardise real garda investigations and open people up to blackmail.

She described it as harassment.

 

