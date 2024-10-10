Gardaí aware of Kerry premises allegedly used by sex workers

Kerry gardaí say they’re aware of premises in Tralee and Killarney where it’s alleged sex workers are operating from.

Radio Kerry received a dossier detailing 11 addresses in Tralee and five in Killarney which have been advertised on the website, Escort-Ireland.

You’re advised that the following report deals with an adult subject.

Escort-Ireland is a sexual services website – the website operates outside of Ireland as it’s illegal to advertise sex here.

It’s not illegal to sell sexual services in this country but it is against the law to buy or to offer to buy sexual services.

The properties where it’s alleged this activity is taking place include apartments, houses, and hotel rooms.

The dossier was sent by a group calling itself by Escort Ireland Watch which says it’s notified gardaí of its monitoring activities.

The group says most of the women selling sex are from Brazil, the Czech Republic and Romania.

Escort-Ireland Watch says the locations are confirmed by witnesses and participants who have been inside the buildings.

The group claims that one brothel in Tralee is operating with women who have been trafficked and who are not willing participants.

Escort-Ireland Watch says foreign women in another location in Tralee have also been possibly trafficked against their will and that women in a brothel in Killarney have also been coerced.

It alleges some are short-term lets.

Kerry gardaí say they have set up special operations from time to time to target buyers of sex and those who operate brothels.

They say a divisional protective service unit, which helps victims of domestic abuse, sexual crimes, and exploitation, provides assistance to the women who are selling sex.

Kerry gardaí also say there have been prosecutions of men who have paid for sex or solicited a prostitute.

Ruhama offers support for girls and women involved in prostitution, the organisation may be contacted on freephone 1800 020 202 or free text the word to 50100.