Green Party rep says Black Valley fibre broadband connection is important step for the area

Sep 14, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Minister of State Ossian Smyth and Peter Hendrick, CEO, National Broadband Ireland, in the Black Valley, Co Kerry. Photo credit: Domnick Walsh Photography.
A Kerry Green Party representative says the roll out and connection of fibre broadband to the Black Valley is an important step.

Cleo Murphy was responding after the first homes in the area connected to high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

She says the Black Valley has been waiting a long time for a proper broadband connection.

The Black Valley was famously one of the last regions in Ireland to be connected to the electricity grid in 1977.

Ms Murphy says this upgrade in the area connects families to a world of information and is essential in daily lives.

 

