Advertisement
News

First homes in Black Valley now connected to high-speed fibre broadband

Sep 13, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
First homes in Black Valley now connected to high-speed fibre broadband
Minister of State Ossian Smyth and Peter Hendrick, CEO, National Broadband Ireland, in the Black Valley, Co Kerry. Photo credit: Domnick Walsh Photography.
Share this article

The first homes in Black Valley are now connected to high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

Black Valley was famously one of the last regions in Ireland to be connected to the electricity grid in 1977.

National Broadband Ireland says the works to connect the area involved unique challenges and engagement took place to ensure there was minimum disruption or impact to the natural beauty and heritage of the region.

Advertisement

Most homes and farms in the area are now able to connect to high-speed fibre broadband.

The remaining works for a small number of premises in the most remote parts of the valley are set to be completed in the coming months.

CEO National Broadband Ireland, Peter Hendrick says connecting the Black Valley is a significant milestone:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report finds removal of short-term rental offerings would cost Kerry economy over €72m annually
Advertisement
Carrauntoohil climber airlifted to University Hospital Kerry
Tralee bogus charity collector receives suspended sentence
Advertisement

Recommended

KDL Weekend Preview
Lynch to compete in All Ireland Handball Masters Singles this weekend
Pitch n Putt Preview
Relics of St Bernadette in Tralee today at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus