First homes in Black Valley now connected to high-speed fibre broadband

The first homes in Black Valley are now connected to high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

Black Valley was famously one of the last regions in Ireland to be connected to the electricity grid in 1977.

National Broadband Ireland says the works to connect the area involved unique challenges and engagement took place to ensure there was minimum disruption or impact to the natural beauty and heritage of the region.

Most homes and farms in the area are now able to connect to high-speed fibre broadband.

The remaining works for a small number of premises in the most remote parts of the valley are set to be completed in the coming months.

CEO National Broadband Ireland, Peter Hendrick says connecting the Black Valley is a significant milestone: