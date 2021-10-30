Advertisement
Green Party Kerry encouraged to see organisations working to reduce energy consumption

Oct 30, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Green Party Kerry encouraged to see organisations working to reduce energy consumption
Members of the Green Party in Kerry say it's encouraging to see such a range of organisations working to reduce their energy consumption.

They were speaking after Minister Eamon Ryan announced that 83 projects nationwide are to receive €57m in grant aid from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Farms, GAA clubs, healthcare facilities and retailers from Kerry all sought and received funding which is very encouraging to see, according to Green party Kerry member Cleo Murphy.

Meanwhile, Green Party Kerry branch chairperson Anluan Dunne says organisations in Kerry have really stepped up to the mark.

