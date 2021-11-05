Green Party groups make submission to An Bord Pleanála on Shannon LNG

Green Party groups in the region have jointly written to An Bord Pleanála calling on the Shannon LNG terminal plan to be rejected.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, currently has an application before the appeals board for a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford land bank.

The chairs of the Green Party in Kerry, Limerick, and Clare recently made a submission on the proposal, which they say wouldn’t benefit North Kerry in the long term.

They believe the LNG terminal, if granted, could prevent the Shannon Estuary from becoming a renewable energy hub.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case next March.