Advertisement
News

Green Party groups make submission to An Bord Pleanála on Shannon LNG

Nov 5, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Green Party groups make submission to An Bord Pleanála on Shannon LNG Green Party groups make submission to An Bord Pleanála on Shannon LNG
By Rwxrwxrwx - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48328398
Share this article

Green Party groups in the region have jointly written to An Bord Pleanála calling on the Shannon LNG terminal plan to be rejected.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, currently has an application before the appeals board for a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford land bank.

The chairs of the Green Party in Kerry, Limerick, and Clare recently made a submission on the proposal, which they say wouldn’t benefit North Kerry in the long term.

Advertisement

They believe the LNG terminal, if granted, could prevent the Shannon Estuary from becoming a renewable energy hub.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case next March.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus