Green light for new family resource centre in Kenmare

Planning permission has been granted for a new family resource centre in Kenmare.

Kenmare Family Resource Centre Company, which is a registered charity, applied for permission to construct the unit at Site 2, Killarney Road, Gortamullin, Kenmare.

According to the planning file, the company proposes to buy the site from the current owner.

Family resource centres provide a range of universal and targeted services and development opportunities that address the needs of disadvantaged families all over Ireland.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for the development subject to seven conditions.