Green light for development works at Killarney distillery

Plans for development works at a Killarney distillery have been given the green light.

Maurice O'Connell of Wayward Irish Spirits, which produces The Liberator Irish Whiskey, has been granted permission for the works in Fossa.

The site is located on the grounds of Lakeview House, which is a protected structure.

Kerry County Council has given the go ahead to change the use of an agricultural building for cask maturation storage, and for another to be used for blending and bottling.

It's also granted retention permission for a third building, which is being used for cask maturation storage and bottling.