Government paid over €5.4m paid to IT Tralee to fund research since 2010

The Institute of Technology Tralee received more than €5.4 million in direct funding from the Government to finance various research programmes between 2010 and 2018.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris released the figures, following a question from Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh.

In the Dáil recently, Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh asked for the amount of direct and indirect Government research capital funding received by each higher education institution since 2011.

Advertisement

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris provided a breakdown from 2012 to 2018.

This showed in total during that timeframe IT Tralee, which is now part of the Munster Technological University, received more that €5.4 million (€5,418,000).

Between 2010 and 2012, the IT Tralee received €1.146 million, a further €876,000 between 2012 and 2014.

Advertisement

€1.6 million was received by IT Tralee between 2014 and 2016 and a further €1.7 million between 2016 and 2018.

IT Tralee didn't receive any indirect funding during that time.

Minister Simon Harris says the figures are from the Higher Education Research & Development (HERD) survey.